BRIEF-Truffle Capital reports 10.1 pct passive stake in Altimmune
* Truffle Capital S.A.S. reports 10.1 percent passive stake in Altimmune Inc as on May 4, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pORrcZ) Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Optiscan Imaging Ltd
* Optiscan imaging ltd - received commitments for a placement of 38.65 million new fully paid ordinary shares to raise approximately $1.93 million
* Optiscan imaging ltd - share placement-oil.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Truffle Capital S.A.S. reports 10.1 percent passive stake in Altimmune Inc as on May 4, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pORrcZ) Further company coverage:
* Evolent Health Inc announces launch of secondary public offering of class A common stock