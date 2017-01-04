BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :
* Announces that approval has been obtained from its syndicate banks, subject to facility agreement dated March 2015
Says gearing ratio and capital expenditure limit will be waived until March 31, 2018
SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016