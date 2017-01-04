BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 Husqvarna Ab
* Husqvarna group to acquire Pullman Ermator - strengthening its position in the light construction market
* In 2016, the unaudited preliminary sales of Pullman Ermator amounted to approximately SEK 300m
* The acquisition is expected to have a limited positive effect on the Group's operating income and net results for 2017
* The acquisition is expected to be finalized mid-January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)