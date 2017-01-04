BRIEF-CRCAM Normandie Seine summoned to appear before the Tribunal de Grande Instance de Rouen
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE ROUEN BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)
Jan 4 Protector Forsikring ASA :
* Vibeke Krane will now enter position of CFO permanently.
* Amendment is effective as of Jan. 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE ROUEN BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)
* Hsbc Institutional Trust Services (singapore) entered into sale & purchase agreement with Sengkang Import & Export Pte