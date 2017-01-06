MOVES-Wells Fargo makes more personnel changes in retail banking unit
May 30 Wells Fargo & Co has made more executive changes in its retail banking unit as it tries to recover from a sales scandal that harmed its once-enviable reputation.
Jan 6 Medios AG :
* Complete acquisition of Medios Manufaktur GmbH
* Intent of acquisition's structure is for all shares to be assigned to medios ag by payment of a partial purchase price of 6,000,000 euros ($6.36 million)
* Remaining purchase price is to be paid at semi-annual installments in accordance with purchase agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9438 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 30 Wells Fargo & Co has made more executive changes in its retail banking unit as it tries to recover from a sales scandal that harmed its once-enviable reputation.
BRUSSELS, May 30 European Union states and their joint parliament in Brussels on Tuesday agreed new rules to give smaller companies improved access to financing, a move the bloc said would help create jobs and spur economic growth.