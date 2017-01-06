Jan 6 Medios AG :

* Complete acquisition of Medios Manufaktur GmbH

* Intent of acquisition's structure is for all shares to be assigned to medios ag by payment of a partial purchase price of 6,000,000 euros ($6.36 million)

* Remaining purchase price is to be paid at semi-annual installments in accordance with purchase agreement