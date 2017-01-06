Jan 6 Atea ASA :

* Axcess A/S - subsidiary of Atea Denmark signs a framework agreement for sale of network components, related products and services through the public procurement program of the Agency for Modernisation Ministry of Finance

* Agreement runs for 2 years with an option for renewal of additional 2 years with an estimated annual contract value of 125 million Danish crowns ($17.84 million)

* Framework agreement is won together with two other vendors, but axcess is only vendor that can deliver full range of cisco products and services