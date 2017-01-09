Jan 9 MDxHealth SA :
* MDxHealth announces preliminary update on 2016 results and appointment of CFO
* Expects to achieve upgraded market guidance for FY 2016 financial results following
continued strong growth of ConfirmMDx and early adoption of SelectMDx during year
* Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (ebidta) are
also expected to improve compared to 2015
* Full-Year 2016 results will reflect initial sales of company's SelectMDx for prostate
cancer "liquid biopsy" test
* Co previously upgraded its expected full-year revenue growth to more
than 60 percent compared with its initial guidance predicting growth of 30-50 percent over
2015
* MDxHealth announces appointment of Jean-Marc Roelandt as chief financial officer with
effect from January 15, 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)