Jan 9 MDxHealth SA

* MDxHealth announces preliminary update on 2016 results and appointment of CFO

* Expects to achieve upgraded market guidance for FY 2016 financial results following continued strong growth of ConfirmMDx and early adoption of SelectMDx during year

* Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (ebidta) are also expected to improve compared to 2015

* Full-Year 2016 results will reflect initial sales of company's SelectMDx for prostate cancer "liquid biopsy" test

* Co previously upgraded its expected full-year revenue growth to more than 60 percent compared with its initial guidance predicting growth of 30-50 percent over 2015

MDxHealth announces appointment of Jean-Marc Roelandt as chief financial officer with effect from January 15, 2017