BRIEF-India's Winsome Breweries March-qtr profit more than doubles
* March quarter net profit 14.5 million rupees versus profit6.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 9 Atea ASA
* Atea Norway signs contract with Bodø and 11 other municipalities in Northern region of Norway
* Contract runs for 4 years with an option for renewal of additional 2 years
* Estimated annual value is of up to 50 million Norwegian crowns ($5.9 million)
May 30 Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co said it would buy packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc's edible oil brand, the Wesson, for about $285 million.