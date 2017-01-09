Jan 9 Atea ASA

* Atea Norway signs contract with Bodø and 11 other municipalities in Northern region of Norway

* Contract runs for 4 years with an option for renewal of additional 2 years

* Estimated annual value is of up to 50 million Norwegian crowns ($5.9 million)

