BRIEF-Kewal Kiran Clothing March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 339.1 million rupees versus profit 217.9 million rupees year ago
TORONTO, April 25 Software vulnerabilities in a Hyundai Corp app that lets a car be started remotely made the company's vehicles susceptible to theft from high-tech thieves for three months before the company fixed the bug in March, a cyber security firm said on Tuesday.