BRIEF-Farmacol Q1 net profit falls to 19.5 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 19.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 46.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 11 Aqua Bio Technology Asa :
* ABT expands business model
* Says establishes Aqua Bio Technology as a complete commercial center for sustainable technology
* Says expects to announce new partnerships shortly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 19.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 46.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Marcel Von Aulock resigns as executive director from board effective 01 June 2017 and from employment with co with effect from 30 June