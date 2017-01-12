BRIEF-India's Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 21.1 million rupees versus loss 369.6 million rupees year ago
Jan 12 Aqua Bio Technology ASA :
* Says expands product portfolio
* Has entered into agreement with ScandiDerma of Tromsø, Norway for distribution and sales of Cuvget product family
* Agreement gives co option to acquire all shares in ScandiDerma at pre-agreed terms
* Net loss in march quarter last year was 84.8 million rupees; total revenue 5.2 million rupees