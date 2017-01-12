BRIEF-Lionco Pharmaceutical Group to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 7
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.12 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 6
Jan 12 AddLife AB :
* Has signed agreement to acquire all shares in TM Techno Medica AB
* Ownership will become effective on Oct. 12, 2017
* Acquisition is expected to have marginally positive effect on its earnings per share during current financial year
