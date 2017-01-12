UPDATE 3-BA flights returning to normal after damaging IT collapse
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday
Jan 12 Unified Messaging Systems Asa :
* Entered into a contract with The National Police of Denmark regarding delivery and maintenance of a system for emergency communication on February 8, 2016
* The National Police have informed UMS that the contract has been canceled due to deadlines specified in the tender documents having been exceeded
* The National Police of Denmark notes that the cancellation has no effect on other forms of cooperation and other contracts between the National Police and UMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday
* Co has applied to stock exchange for resumption of trading in its shares on stock exchange with effect from may 31, 2017.