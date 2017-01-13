UPDATE 2-Conagra sells Wesson oil brand to J. M. Smucker
May 30 Packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its Wesson cooking oil brand to Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co for about $285 million.
Jan 13 Clas Ohlson Ab
* Clas Ohlson increase sales in December 2016
* Says sales increased by 9 percent in December
* Reuters poll: Clas Ohlson December sales were seen up 7 percent
* In local currencies, sales increased by 4 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 38,000 VERSUS PROFIT EUR 184,000 YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2qCASRp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)