Jan 13 Skanska Ab

* Skanska upgrades freeway in san diego, usa, for usd 88m, about sek 750m

* Skanska has, as part of a joint venture with Flatiron, Stacy and Witbeck, signed a contract with the California Department of Transportation to construct two segments of the Interstate 5 North Coast Corridor Phase 1 Project

* The total contract is worth USD 220M. Skanska USA Civil will include its share of the contract worth USD 88M, about SEK 750M, in the order bookings for the fourth quarter 2016

* Construction of the project will begin in early 2017 with completion scheduled for late 2020