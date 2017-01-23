BRIEF-India's Natco Pharma March-qtr consol profit after tax and NCI more than doubles
* March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees
Jan 23 Oasmia Pharmaceutical :
* Says announces strategic move to bolster efforts for its Veterinary Division
* Says plans to move all of company's veterinary assets including Paccal Vet and Doxophos Vet, to United States for further development and commercialization efforts
* Says key objective within veterinary medicine is to successfully transition the products on a broader scale to a larger number of veterinary clinics
* Clinical program with Doxophos Vet is ongoing, with the expectation to communicate the results from a proof of concept study during the spring of 2017
* Says anticipates that changing the treatment regime of Paccal Vet-CA1 by lowering the dose to reduce side effects and improve comfort for companion animals, the product will become far more attractive to veterinarians and pet owners.
* Says in order to achieve this goal, the Company has withdrawn its current label which is conditionally approved and plan to initiate a new study confirming the changed dosing regimen.
* These strategic changes are expected to be implemented during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 13.4 million rupees versus 357000 rupees year ago