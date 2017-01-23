BRIEF-Horiifoodservice says retirement of chairman
* Says Katsumi Horii will retire from chairman of the board, effective June 29
Jan 23 Trelleborg Ab
* Trelleborg acquires seal distributor for expansion within the chemical transportation sub segment
* Has, through business area Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, signed an agreement to acquire the privately owned U.S.-based Carolina Seal Inc
* Says business has its office and warehouse in Charlotte, North Carolina, and has annual sales of approximately 50 million Swedish crowns ($5.65 million)
* Says transaction is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2017
* Says business specializes in the distribution of polymer seals such as O-rings, hydraulic seals and specialty kitting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8429 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT TERMINATED DEAL WITH MGP STUDIOS WHICH CONCERNED 'SAND IS THE SOUL' PRODUCT