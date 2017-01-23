Jan 23 Mevis Medical Solutions AG :

* Mevis publishes figures for the short fiscal year 2016 and guidance for 2017

* FY revenues with 12.1 million euros ($12.98 million)at level of previous year

* FY EBIT of 3.9 million euros ($4.18 million)compared to 4.5 million euros in twelve months in 2015, corresponding to an increase in EBIT margin from 28 % to 32 %

* FY after-tax earnings amounted to 3.4 mln euros (previous year: 6.7 mln euros)

* For 2017 we expect a decline of ongoing business from new license and maintenance contracts with our existing customers -CFO

* Outlook 2017: slight increase in revenues to 16.5 mln euros to 17.0 mln euros

* Outlook 2017: stable EBIT of 4.5 mln euros to 5.0 mln euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9322 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)