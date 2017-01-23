BRIEF-India's Natco Pharma March-qtr consol profit after tax and NCI more than doubles
* March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees
* March quarter net profit 13.4 million rupees versus 357000 rupees year ago