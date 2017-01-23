Jan 23 Biotest AG :
* Biotest to sell US therapy business to ADMA Biologics,
Inc. receiving approximately 50% of the shares of ADMA
Biologics, Inc
* As part of transaction, biotest will contribute 11.5
million euros ($12.34 million) in cash as well as a 14 million
euros loan
* EBIT of continued operations is expected to improve by
approx. 30 million euros in fiscal year 2016
* In addition, Biotest will contribute up to 11.5 million
euros towards a future capital increase of adma on equal terms
as third party investors
* Transaction is expected to close during first half of 2017
($1 = 0.9322 euros)
