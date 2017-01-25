BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 25 DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :
* DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: sells non-core portfolio significantly above carrying amount
* Sold a portfolio of 84 non-strategic properties and part of a property located in Darmstadt for a total of 21.6 million euros ($23.16 million)
* Properties were each sold at values below 500,000 euros
* Total sale price for properties exceeded properties' fair value by more than 3 million euros and roughly 16 percent above current market value
* Property sales will be recognised in 2016 financial year
* Transaction resulted in a significant decline in number of properties held by DEMIRE Group, bringing total from 178 to 94
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct