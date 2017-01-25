BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 2.93 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Jan 25 DATAGROUP SE :
* Proposes higher dividend after record earnings in FY 2015/2016
* Dividend to rise from 25 to 30 cents
* Revenue grew strongly by 11 percent to 174.9 million euros ($187.51 million) in FY 2015/2016 (previous year 157.6 million euros)
* FY earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) jumped 32 percent to 12.7 million euros (previous year 9.6 million euros)
* FY EBITDA rose clearly disproportionately by 25 percent to 19.1 million euros (previous year: 15.3 million euros)
* Management anticipates strong growth in revenue and operating earnings in current FY 2016/2017. Revenue is expected to grow to over 200 million euros and EBITDA to over 20 million euros
* FY net profit grew strongly to 5.7 million euros (previous year: 4.9 million euros, +16 percent) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
