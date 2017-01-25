BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 2.93 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Jan 25 Johnston Press Plc :
* Johnston Press awarded Daily Mail print contract
* Contract is a multi-million pound contract across a five year period and ANL will have option to extend term after five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
May 29 Frank Deford, who as a journalist for Sports Illustrated was known as a master of long-form storytelling and as a regular commentator for National Public Radio brought sports to life for many listeners with only a passing interest in athletics, has died at age 78, his wife said on Monday.