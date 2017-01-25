BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year
Jan 25 Wilex AG :
* Subsidiary Heidelberg Pharma exercises option on BCMA antibodies of the Max Delbrück Center and signs license agreement
* Subsidiary Heidelberg Pharma exercises option on BCMA antibodies of the Max Delbrück Center and signs license agreement

* Financial details are confidential but will not have a material impact on Wilex' cash reach.
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer