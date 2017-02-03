U.S. might ban laptops on all flights into and out of the country
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
Feb 3 Data Respons ASA :
* Has signed contracts of 22 million Swedish crowns ($2.50 million) with a customer within industrial automation
* Deliveries will be carried out during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7920 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, May 28 U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed many unidentified sources as phony and said leaks from the White House were "fake news" on Sunday, following reports his son-in-law Jared Kushner tried to set up a secret channel of communications with Moscow before Trump took office.