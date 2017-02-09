Feb 9 Hamborner Reit AG:

* Dividend 0.43 euros per share

* FY 2016 net profit 17.4 million euros ($18.58 million)

* FY income from rents and leases amounted to 61.8 million euros, up by 9.4 million euros or 17.9 pct on 2015 as a result of new investments in particular

* EBIT was 31.7 million euros in year under review (previous year: 27.1 million euros)

* Net profit for year amounted to 17.4 million euros, up significantly by 26.5 pct on previous year's level (13.8 million euros)

Funds from operations (FFO), a key indicator of company's operating performance, climbed to 36.1 million euros in 2016 (previous year: 29.2 million euros)