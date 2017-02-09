Feb 9 Comptel Oyj:
* Nokia announces its intention to acquire
Comptel to advance its software strategy; launches a recommended
cash tender offer for all the shares and option rights in
Comptel
* Nokia, through its wholly owned indirect subsidiary Nokia
Solutions and Networks oy undertakes to make a voluntary public
cash tender offer to purchase all of issued and outstanding
shares and option rights in Comptel
* Price offered for each share validly tendered in tender
offer will be 3.04 euro in cash
* Tender offer values Comptel at approximately 347 million
euros ($370.28 million), on a fully diluted basis
* Board of directors of comptel has decided to recommend
that shareholders and holders of option rights accept tender
offer
* Nokia has presented that planned acquisition is not
expected to have a material effect on operations and business
locations of, or on number of jobs at, Comptel
* Tender offer will be financed through Nokia group's
internal financing arrangements and no third party financing is
required
