BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
Feb 9 Evotec Ag
* Novo A/S becomes new long-term strategic shareholder in Evotec
* It resolved on a capital increase from its authorised capital against cash
* Evotec will issue 13.1 million new shares to Novo A/S
* Novo A/S will invest eur 90.3 m to subscribe shares of evotec at a share price of eur 6.87 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.