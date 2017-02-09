Feb 9 Evotec Ag

* Novo A/S becomes new long-term strategic shareholder in Evotec

* It resolved on a capital increase from its authorised capital against cash

* Evotec will issue 13.1 million new shares to Novo A/S

* Novo A/S will invest eur 90.3 m to subscribe shares of evotec at a share price of eur 6.87 per share