Feb 13 KPS AG:

* KPS generates sustained dynamic growth in the 1st quarter of 2016/2017

* Q1 sales went up by 17.2 percent to 40.3 million euros ($42.84 million)(Q1 2015/2016: 34.4 million euros)

* Q1 EBIT went up by 10.3 percent from 5.8 million euros to 6.4 million euros

* Q1 earnings after taxes increased by 6.0 percent to 5.3 million euros (Q1 2015/2016: 5.0 million euros)

* Confirm forecast for current business year 2016/2017 with stable and profitable growth to group sales of 160 million euros and EBIT of 25.0 million euros