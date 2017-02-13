Feb 13 Seadrill Partners

* Seadrill Partners announces contract award for West Aquarius

* contract is expected to commence in q2 of 2017 following conclusion of unit's current contract with hibernia in early april 2017

* backlog for firm portion of contract, estimated at 70 days, is expected to be approximately $14 million

* In addition, the Company will provide fuel and additional services at a fixed rate