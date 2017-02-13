BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Seadrill Partners
* Seadrill Partners announces contract award for West Aquarius
* contract is expected to commence in q2 of 2017 following conclusion of unit's current contract with hibernia in early april 2017
* backlog for firm portion of contract, estimated at 70 days, is expected to be approximately $14 million
* In addition, the Company will provide fuel and additional services at a fixed rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
