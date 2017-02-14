Feb 14 Nel ASA:
* Has been awarded contract by Icelandic Hydrogen for three H2Station hydrogen fueling
stations and NEL C-series electrolyser
* Contract has total value of more than 4 million euros ($4.25 million)
* Target is to start shipping equipment towards the end of 2017 and install during 2018
* Icelandic Hydrogen is newly established joint venture between Icelandic oil retail company
Skeljungur HF (90 pct) and Nel ASA (10 pct)
* Purpose of JV is to establish network of hydrogen fueling stations and renewable hydrogen
production in Iceland
