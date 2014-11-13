STOCKHOLM, Nov 13 (Reuters) -

* Recipharm acquires Lusomedicamenta for sek 1 billion

* Lusomedicamenta, together with its subsidiary, had twelve month revenues and adjusted EBITDA for non-recurring items to end September 2014 of EUR 50.7 million (SEK 456.3 million) and EUR 12.7 million (SEK 114.3 million) respectively representing an adjusted margin of 25%.

* Based on LTM September 2014, the combined revenue and EBITDA (pre-Corvette) is SEK 2.725 million and SEK 446 million respectively.

* The consideration has been paid in a combination of cash and newly issued RECI B shares. This represents EUR 67.1 million (SEK 621.6 million) in cash and 3.500.000 RECI B shares at a value of EUR 43.9 million (SEK 406.0 million).

* A further supplementary payment of EUR 1.3 million (SEK 12.0 million) will be paid in 2015 subject to the final 2014 performance of Lusomedicamenta.

* Limited customer overlap and significant export activities from Lusomedicamenta, will give Recipharm access to new markets and customers.

* Accretive to Recipharm's profitability and EPS already from Q1 2015. Further company coverage: [RECIb.ST ]