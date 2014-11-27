STOCKHOLM, Nov 27 (Reuters) -

* Oem international acquires kübler svenska ab

* Oem international ab says kübler svenska ab has a yearly turnover of approximately 13 msek

* Oem international ab says purchase sum amounts to approximately 7,1 msek, plus an additional purchase sum

* Oem international ab says acquisition is expected to have a marginal positive impact on oem's profit for current year