BRIEF-Onxeo announces allowance of U.S. patent for Livatag in hepatocellular carcinoma
* ONXEO ANNOUNCES ALLOWANCE OF U.S. PATENT FOR LIVATAG® IN HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA
Jan 16 Elekta Ab
* Turkish republic, ministry of health to acquire advanced cancer treatment systems from Elekta
* Says seven hospitals to acquire linear accelerators and sophisticated software for radiation therapy
* The total value of the deal is almost EUR 16 million (approximately USD 18.5 million) and has been booked during Elekta's third quarter 2014/15. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* ONXEO ANNOUNCES ALLOWANCE OF U.S. PATENT FOR LIVATAG® IN HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA
* Acadia Healthcare announces additional expected interest expense savings with latest debt repricing