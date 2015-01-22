Cyber security firm FireEye reports surprise rise in revenue
May 2 Cyber security firm FireEye Inc reported a surprise 3.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its product subscription and services business.
Jan 22 Ncc Group Plc :
* H1 revenue rose 15 percent to 62.3 million stg
* H1 pretax profit 10.6 million stg versus 11.1 million stg year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
May 2 Cyber security firm FireEye Inc reported a surprise 3.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its product subscription and services business.
May 2 Akamai Technologies Inc, which helps speed up content delivery over the internet, reported a 7.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the company benefited from demand for its cloud security services.