Cyber security firm FireEye reports surprise rise in revenue
May 2 Cyber security firm FireEye Inc reported a surprise 3.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its product subscription and services business.
Jan 22 Monitise Plc :
* Trading update & initiation of strategic review
* Monitise reiterates its guidance to achieve ebitda profitability in fy 2016
* H1 fy 2015 revenue £42.4m/$64.1m (h1 2014: £46.5m/$70.3m)
* Monitise revises revenue guidance for fy 2015 to £90-100m/$136-151m
* Capex guidance reiterated at £35-45m/$53-68m in fy 2015.
* Is commencing a review of all options open to company to maximise value for shareholders
* Board appointed moelis & company uk llp as financial adviser and Canaccord Genuity as nomad and broker
* Strategic review will include consideration of corporate transactions and stock market listing options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
May 2 Cyber security firm FireEye Inc reported a surprise 3.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its product subscription and services business.
May 2 Akamai Technologies Inc, which helps speed up content delivery over the internet, reported a 7.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the company benefited from demand for its cloud security services.