BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
Feb 2 Bilby Plc:
* Bilby plc intention to float on aim
* Announces its intention to seek admission to trading on aim (admission)
* Is seeking raise 2.0 mln stg to finance further development and up to 4.5 mln stg through sale of founder shares Source text for Eikon:
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.