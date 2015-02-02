BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
Feb 2 Entra says:
* CEO Anders Nysteen is leaving Entra to take up the position as CEO of Lindorff Group
* Board of directors has appointed CFO Arve Regland as acting CEO with effect from Monday February 2nd
* Board of directors will immediately start search for a new CEO of Entra Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg)
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.