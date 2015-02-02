BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
Feb 2 Csr Plc
* Acquisition
* German Federal Cartel office has granted approval for acquisition of CSR by Qualcomm Global Prading Pte. Ltd.
* Approval for acquisition has previously been granted by US federal trade commission
* Acquisition is expected to close in late summer 2015.
* Completion remains subject to merger control approvals in China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan as set out in rule 2.7 announcement issued on 15 October 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.