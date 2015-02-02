Feb 2 Csr Plc

* Acquisition

* German Federal Cartel office has granted approval for acquisition of CSR by Qualcomm Global Prading Pte. Ltd.

* Approval for acquisition has previously been granted by US federal trade commission

* Acquisition is expected to close in late summer 2015.

* Completion remains subject to merger control approvals in China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan as set out in rule 2.7 announcement issued on 15 October 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: