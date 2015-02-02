Feb 2 Amphion Innovations Plc

* Reissue: partner company's intention to float

* Motif Bio Limited , has today announced its intention to raise at least 4 million pounds through a placing of new ordinary shares and admission to trading on AIM

* Discussions and negotiations with academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies are under way to build a portfolio of antibiotic candidates through licensing

* Directors anticipate that iclaprim could be ready for commercialisation within approximately 36 months

* As of 31 December 2013, Amphion owned 32% of motif