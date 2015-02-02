BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
Feb 2 Amphion Innovations Plc
* Reissue: partner company's intention to float
* Motif Bio Limited , has today announced its intention to raise at least 4 million pounds through a placing of new ordinary shares and admission to trading on AIM
* Discussions and negotiations with academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies are under way to build a portfolio of antibiotic candidates through licensing
* Directors anticipate that iclaprim could be ready for commercialisation within approximately 36 months
* As of 31 December 2013, Amphion owned 32% of motif Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.