Feb 2 Computacenter Plc

* Disposal and proposed return of value

* Disposal of R.D. Trading limited, group's wholly-owned IT disposal and recycling subsidiary

* Gross cash consideration received from disposal of 56 million stg

* Proposed return of value to shareholders of approximately 100 million stg

* Computacenter (UK) has reached agreement with Arrow Electronics UK holding limited for disposal of entire issued share capital of group's IT disposal and recycling subsidiary, R.D. Trading limited

* Disposal will allow company to focus its investment for growth on delivery and implementation of its services-led strategy

* Proceeds of disposal will be used as part of one-off return of value to shareholders outlined below

* Proposes to make a one-off return of value to shareholders of 71.9 pence per existing ordinary share, equivalent to approximately 100 million stg or approximately 11.2 pct of Computacenter's current market capitalisation,

