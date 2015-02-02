Feb 2 Computacenter Plc
* Disposal and proposed return of value
* Disposal of R.D. Trading limited, group's wholly-owned IT
disposal and recycling subsidiary
* Gross cash consideration received from disposal of 56
million stg
* Proposed return of value to shareholders of approximately
100 million stg
* Computacenter (UK) has reached agreement with Arrow
Electronics UK holding limited for disposal of entire issued
share capital of group's IT disposal and recycling subsidiary,
R.D. Trading limited
* Disposal will allow company to focus its investment for
growth on delivery and implementation of its services-led
strategy
* Proceeds of disposal will be used as part of one-off
return of value to shareholders outlined below
* Proposes to make a one-off return of value to shareholders
of 71.9 pence per existing ordinary share, equivalent to
approximately 100 million stg or approximately 11.2 pct of
Computacenter's current market capitalisation,
* Approval of shareholders is required for return of value
and share capital consolidation
