BRIEF-Euronext announces volumes for April 2017
* April 2017 average daily transaction value on euronext cash order book stood at eur 8,458 million up +21.7% compared to April 2016
Feb 5 Barclays Bank Plc
* Proposed placing
* Department for business, innovation and skills ("BIS") announces its intention to place at least 40 million ordinary shares in the capital of Greencoat UK Wind Plc
* Placing at a price of between 103 pence and 105 pence per ordinary share
* Greencoat will not receive any proceeds from sale
* Barclays bank plc, acting through its investment bank and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint bookrunners on transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SSM ACQUIRES NEW HOUSING PROJECT FOR APPROXIMATELY 250 APARTMENTS IN SPÅNGA CENTRUM