Feb 5 Fastighets Balder AB :

* Balder acquires the property Stockholm Snöflingan 3, where Courtyard by Marriott Stockholm operates, for about 670 million Swedish crowns ($81 million)

* The property was completed in 2009 with a lettable area of about 22,000 square meters including 280 rooms and the restaurant Björk bar and grill