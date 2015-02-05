BRIEF-Anheuser busch inbev Q1 total volumes beat Reuters poll
* Q1 normalized EBITDA $4.81 billion versus $4.88 billion in Reuters poll
Feb 5 Electrolux Ab
* Electrolux acquires leading professional dishwasher manufacturer in china
* Established in 2003, with steady growth over the past 10 years, Veetsan has annual sales of approximately RMB 90 million (SEK 115 million). The company distributes its products across China and has about 200 employees. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
MANILA, May 4 The Philippines' Udenna Corp said on Thursday it will build a $300 million integrated casino-resort in central Philippines, the first such outside capital Manila.