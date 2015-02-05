Feb 5 Tele2

* Tele2 receives clearance to sell its Norwegian operations to Teliasonera

* Says as a consequence of transaction, board of Tele2 has decided to recommend an extra ordinary dividend payment of sek 4.5 billion to annual general meeting in may 2015 in addition to already announced dividend payment of sek 4.85 per ordinary A or B share Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)