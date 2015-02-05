Feb 5 Rexam Plc

* Discussions on other matters are continuing and there can be no certainty any formal offer will be forthcoming

* Proposal values Rexam at 610 pence per each Rexam share based on a consideration of approximately two thirds in cash and one third in new Ball shares

* Notes recent media speculation and confirms that it is in discussions with Ball Corporation which may or may not lead to a formal offer being made for Rexam. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: