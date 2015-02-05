Komercni Banka Q1 net profit rises 41 percent after HQ sale
PRAGUE, May 4 Czech lender Komercni Banka posted a 41 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, boosted by the sale of its Prague headquarters building, the bank said on Thursday.
Feb 5 Rexam Plc
* Discussions on other matters are continuing and there can be no certainty any formal offer will be forthcoming
* Proposal values Rexam at 610 pence per each Rexam share based on a consideration of approximately two thirds in cash and one third in new Ball shares
* Notes recent media speculation and confirms that it is in discussions with Ball Corporation which may or may not lead to a formal offer being made for Rexam. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 4 Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, said on Thursday first-quarter net profit fell nearly 47 percent after outlays on claims from Australia's Cyclone Debbie stripped $350 million from the reinsurer's bottom line.