Feb 9 Singulus Technologies AG :

* Starts production of ordered CIGS process machines

* Says relevant boards agree to deliveries with a volume of around 20 million euros ($22.61 million) and on part of Singulus orders are booked as order intake

* Delivery of equipment is scheduled to predominantly take place in current business year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)