PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 12
May 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 9 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :
* Says has received a new order for components to the Mobile/wearable devices segment for a total value of $4.7 million (36.0 million Norwegian crowns)
* Delivery of the components will take place in Q1-Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announces proposed divestment of its stake in 701Search Pte Ltd (701search) to Telenor ASA for about US$109 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: