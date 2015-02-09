BRIEF-Dundee Corp reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.44
* Dundee Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 9 Raiffeisen Bank International AG
* adhoc: raiffeisen bank international ag: preliminary results 2014
* Outlook will be adapted following strategic measures, which were announced today, and will be published with annual report 2014 on 25 march 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)
LIMA, May 11 Peru's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to 4 percent on Thursday, down from 4.25 percent previously, in the first rate cut since January 2015.