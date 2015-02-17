Feb 17 SHW AG :
* Group sales in fiscal year 2014 climb 17.6 percent to
430.0 million euros ($488 million)
* Management board and supervisory board intend to propose
dividend of 1.00 euro per share
* Says EBITDA grew by 13.8 percent to 40.6 million euros
(2013: 35.7 million euros) in period from January to December
2014
* Says FY 2014 adjusted net income, at 15.0 million, was
only 5.8 percent higher than previous year's level of 14.1
million euros
* Expects group sales in fiscal year 2015 to be
approximately 460 million euros and adjusted EBITDA between 46
million euros -50 million euros
